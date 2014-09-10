By David Milliken
| LONDON, Sept 11
LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's Royal Opera House will
open its doors to children as young as two when its new season
starts on Thursday, as the 282-year-old institution seeks a new
generation of music-lovers.
Alongside staples such as Puccini's "La Boheme", the Royal
Opera's 2014/15 season will also see more toddler-friendly new
work such as "Dot, Squiggle and Rest" - a performance aimed at
those aged between two and five.
The work is the first for this age group to be produced by
the Royal Opera, in collaboration with London's Polka Theatre
for children, and will feature dance, puppetry and animation
alongside the opera.
Staff said there had been strong demand for past productions
aimed at young children performed by other companies at the
Royal Opera's home, also known as Covent Garden, in the heart of
London's West End theatre district.
Youth is a key theme for the Royal Opera this season.
Thursday's gala opening is a revival of "Anna Nicole" - a 2011
opera about the topless model Anna Nicole Smith and her marriage
to an 80-year-old billionaire - and tickets are only available
to students and those aged 16-25.
"Dot, Squiggle and Rest" will not be staged until June 2015,
but more traditional opera-goers, whose average age is 45, will
find plenty to entertain themselves in the mean time.
Spanish tenor Placido Domingo will appear in Verdi's "The
Two Foscari" in October, and German tenor Jonas Kaufmann will
perform in January in "Andrea Chenier", a French revolutionary
opera composed by Umberto Giordano, a rival of Puccini's.
Russian soprano Anna Netrebko will sing in "La Boheme" in
May, June and July, when the Royal Opera revives its 1974
production of the classic for a final time.
The season will also be a marathon for the Royal Opera's
long-serving music director Antonio Pappano, who will conduct
four new productions, two revivals and a symphonic concert.
Pappano joined as music director in 2002, and recently
extended his contract until 2017, which will bring him close to
beating conductor Colin Davis's tenure from 1971 to 1987.
Pappano will also take the Royal Opera on tour to Japan in
September 2015, where the company will perform Mozart's "Don
Giovanni" and Verdi's "Macbeth".
(Editing by Diane Craft)