By Michael Roddy
| LONDON, Sept 12
the red carpet for young people on Thursday for season opener
"Anna Nicole," based on the life of American stripper and
Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith whose voluptuous surgically
enhanced cleavage attracted a billionaire.
Traditionally the season opener would be a well-heeled event
with lavish displays of diamonds and luxury cars.
But in a deliberate bid to cross the generational divide and
fill the house with young people, the ROH sold seats that
sometimes go for as much as 200 pounds ($325) for prices ranging
from 1 pound to 25 pounds, to students and people aged 16 to 25.
The result was an audience that looked - by design - like it
might have been more at home in a rock club than an opera house.
The ROH threw in finishing touches, including a short
stretch of red carpet on the street outside while pretend
paparazzi flashed cameras as the audience arrived. They also
sold popcorn during the interval.
"I couldn't wish for anything better tonight," Kasper
Holten, the ROH's director of opera, said.
"I think it's the first time in my entire life that I feel
like one of the oldest people in an opera house."
The subject matter of the opera, a revival of a 2011
production based on a libretto by Richard Thomas with an
eclectic, pop-influenced score by British composer Mark-Anthony
Turnage, captivated the audience.
Smith married an oil tycoon 63 years older than she whom she
met in a Texas strip club. After his death in 1995 she pursued a
lengthy court battle over his estate. Smith herself died of a
drug overdose in 2007 amid press scrutiny of a paternity and
custody battle over her newborn daughter.
The original production was plenty racy, with pole dancers
and a cocaine-fueled party among the colourful touches. Smith
was played by Dutch soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek wearing
prosthetic breasts.
A new flourish had Westbroek twerk briefly, mimicking the
writhing body movement made famous by singer Miley Cyrus.
If nothing else, the revival proved that the opera has legs,
Hugh Canning, music critic for The Times of London, said.
"I think it's revived very well," he said after the final
curtain descended on Westbroek being zipped up in a black body
bag. The death of her beloved son Daniel, her unhealthy life
style and her addiction to painkillers to deal with the back
pain caused by her breast implants led to an early death.
"Who knows if it's going to be an opera for all times...but
she is a classic heroine," he said. "If you look at opera, it's
the sort of archetypal rags-to-riches-to-rags that has been the
stuff of opera right from the beginning of time."
It won over the youthful audience, which gave a huge ovation
to Westbroek at the final curtain and to the rest of the cast
and the orchestra, conducted by music director Antonio Pappano.
"I'm loving it. It's the first opera I've experienced,"
Georgina Jones, 21, of London said during the interval.
"I love musical theatre but this is another level, the scale
of it. It's great," she said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6153 British pound)
