LONDON Dec 19 Not everyone would fly 5,600
miles for an opera whose set consisted at times of two chairs
and a cheap-looking table, but Johannesburg lawyer Emile Myburgh
did it for Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde" at London's Royal Opera
House -- and he'll be back.
For the $2,000 or so Myburgh said he spent on the trip
instead of buying a new iPhone and iPad, he heard Swedish
soprano Nina Stemme, the world's leading Isolde, and American
tenor Stephen Gould in a spare but overwhelming production of
Wagner's paean to doomed love that sold out every night,
commanding top prices and earning five-star reviews.
"I think Covent Garden is the best," said Myburgh, 42,
topping off his two-opera trip on Thursday with Verdi's "Un
Ballo in Maschera", in a new production by German director
Katharina Thoma making her Royal Opera House debut.
This has been a tough year for opera. The Metropolitan Opera
House in New York almost had to curtail its season due to a
labour dispute, while some European houses have suffered budget
cutbacks, forcing them to revise productions and cancel some.
But midway through the 2014-2015 season, Kasper Holten,
Covent Garden's director of opera, said with pride: "I think we
are in a good place."
Holten said the Verdi was also a sellout. It featured
powerful Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja as Riccardo, Ukrainian
soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska as Amelia and authoritative Russian
baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky as Renato.
This comes after the ROH took the daring step of opening its
season by selling seats that sometimes go for as much as 200
pounds for a tenth that to students and people under 25 for a
revival of Mark-Anthony Turnage's "Anna Nicole", about American
lapclub dancer Anna Nicole Smith whose silicon breasts helped
her land a billionaire and made her a celebrity.
The pay-off? "More than 30 percent of our audience is under
45, which is quite extraordinary," Holten said.
And it may be a smart strategy for the ROH, which does not
take as many risks as some European or U.S. opera houses in
mounting operas by contemporary composers and is sometimes
accused of relying too heavily on revivals.
"In a season of operatic turmoil, with the Met staggering
from crisis to crisis and some of Europe's most prestigious
houses -- Brussels, Madrid -- making deep cuts, Covent Garden
appears to be an island of tranquility," music critic and
journalist Norman Lebrecht told Reuters in an emailed comment.
Myburgh is certainly a happy customer. After revelling in
Wagner and Verdi, he plans to fly back next year -- for
Rossini's "William Tell".
