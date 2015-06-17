By Michael Roddy
| LONDON, June 17
LONDON, June 17 People since time immemorial
have been dozing off in concert halls. Now British composer Max
Richter has written an eight-hour-long piece called "SLEEP"
which he says is designed to make people nod off during the
performance -- with beds provided.
"It's an eight-hour lullaby," Richter, one of Britain's
leading contemporary composers, said in a statement released on
Wednesday, which adds that the piece, which features electronic
sounds and a lulling cello line, is literally "intended to send
the listener to sleep".
"It's a piece of nighttime music and I'm hoping people will
actually sleep through it," Richter says in a trailer for the
piece released on YouTube (here)
"In a way it's a question about how everything is getting
faster, all our lives are accelerating and I think many of us
feel the need to rest, a point of repose. And that's what this
piece is -- an eight hour place to rest," he says.
"SLEEP" will have its world premiere in September in Berlin,
in a concert performance lasting from midnight to 8 a.m. for
which the audience will be given beds instead of seats, a press
statement from Richter's record label, Deutsche Grammophon,
said.
An eight-hour digital version that will be released on
September 4 is said to be the longest piece of classical music
ever recorded.
Richter is quoted in a separate press release as saying that
he has long been fascinated by sleep and the amount of time
people spend sleeping.
"Sleeping is one of the most important things we all do," he
said. "We spend a third of our lives asleep and it's always been
one of my favourite things, ever since I was a child."
He says he consulted American neuroscientist David Eagleman
while composing the piece, to learn more about how the human
brain functions while sleeping.
"For me, 'SLEEP' is an attempt to see how that space when
your conscious mind is on holiday can be a place for music to
live," the composer says.
Richter says he was inspired by extended works written by
other modern composers, including John Cage, Terry Riley and
LaMonte Young.
In that category, Cage probably holds the record with his
"Organ2/ASLSP (As SLow aS Possible) with a version that started
at St Burchardi Church in Halberstadt, Germany in 2001 scheduled
to last for 639 years, ending in 2640, according to the website
www.aslsp.org
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Louise Heavens)