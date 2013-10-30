* Not household name in Europe, but big in U.S.
* Derek Trucks is slide-guitar master, ranks with greats
* Have performed at White House, album won Grammy
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 30 When Tedeschi Trucks Band took
the stage at a packed Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday night, the
rapturous applause they drew was not what might be expected for
a U.S. group whose new album peaked at 52 in the British charts.
While they are far from a household name in Europe, the band
is considered something of a supergroup in blues circles, and
interest in their show at London's Bluesfest has been surpassed
only by Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant.
Formed by married couple Susan and Derek, they were last
here in 2011 when they joined B.B. King on stage, but now they
have returned with their 11-piece outfit to headline the venue
in their own right.
"It's hard to travel with a band this big, but when you get
the offer to play the Albert Hall... you make it happen," Derek
Trucks, the band's founding guitarist, told Reuters in an
interview before the gig at the 5,300-seat venue.
The couple are established artists in their own right.
Trucks is a master of slide guitar, and considered the 16th
greatest guitarist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.
Aged 34, he is the youngest living player on the list, and
has made the most of his prodigious talent - forming the Grammy
award-winning Derek Trucks Band and joining the famed Allman
Brothers' Band before his 21st birthday.
Trucks, indeed, is a nephew of Butch Trucks, a founding
member and drummer of the Allman Brothers.
"He's the top player, as far as I'm concerned," said
concertgoer Adam from Exeter. "He's got the feel, he's got
everything."
For her part, Susan Tedeschi, lead vocalist and guitarist,
had racked up five Grammy nominations herself before joining
forces with her husband, nine years after they got married.
While Trucks admits that leaving their old bands behind was
a risk, the gamble paid off. The band have performed at the
White House, and are back with a second studio album, "Made Up
Mind", after their first won a Grammy for Best Blues Album.
Tedeschi is especially proud of her recognition as a female
blues singer. "How many women get to do what I do? There aren't
many. You can name them," she said.
MANY INFLUENCES
Even at a Bluesfest gig, however, it is clear that the band
draws on many influences other than the genre for which they won
a Grammy.
Trucks soars, combining his signature Allman-inspired slide
guitar licks with elements of jazz and Indian raga music, while
a twin drum attack and horn section help to bring funk to the
19th-century auditorium. "We are all blues artists, but we're
more versatile than just blues," Tedeschi said.
Her powerful voice drives the songs forward, but her playing
is strong too, going toe-to-toe with Trucks in what they
describe as a "guitargument" on "Misunderstood" and getting one
of the biggest cheers of the evening for her solo on Elmore
James's "The Sky is Crying".
"She's a very talented woman, a great singer and she can
play a mean guitar as well," Donal, originally from Belfast,
said.
The crowd is a mix of first-timers and old fans, and while
the band enjoy reaching more people, their priority remains the
music.
"We'd like a larger audience, but on our terms," Tedeschi
said, voicing disillusionment with the popularity of some modern
acts that use computers and recorded material on stage, at the
expense of musicianship and live instrumentation.
"We have kids, and the stuff their friends are listening to,
it's not healthy," Trucks said. "There's so much mediocre music
out there, and you believe in what you're doing so much, that
you want more people to hear it, because it's medicine. It's
better than the other stuff we're being fed."
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Mark Heinrich)