LONDON Feb 25 Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran took
home the coveted best album prize at Britain's top music honours
on Wednesday for "X" at a star-studded Brit Awards show in
London.
The singer looked genuinely surprised as he climbed on the
stage to pick up the trophy, a pale pink statuette designed by
British artist Tracey Emin.
"I didn't expect it... It's been a very good year for
British music", he said.
Other winners of the night included Paloma Faith for British
female artist and Royal Blood, who defeated popular boy band One
Direction to be named the best British band.
Award for the best international female artist went to
Taylor Swift, who opened the show. The pop-heavy ceremony also
saw performances from Take That, Sam Smith and Madonna.
This year, the awards will be shown in over 100 territories
across the world in addition to the usual live broadcast on
Britain's commercial ITV network.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)