LONDON Feb 25 The top British music awards went
to young men on Wednesday as Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith bagged the
most important trophies in a star-studded Brit Awards show in
London.
But the grand dame of pop music, Madonna, who performed at
the ceremony for the first time in two decades, almost stole the
show despite tripping off the stage in the middle of her new
single "Living for Love".
English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was the biggest winner
of the night, walking away with two of the four Brit Awards he
was nominated for.
He was named the best British solo artist and also took home
the coveted best album prize for his second studio album, "X".
The 24-year-old looked genuinely surprised as he mounted the
stage to collect the trophy, a pale pink statuette designed by
British artist Tracey Emin.
"I didn't expect it... It's been a very good year for
British music", he said.
Soul singer Sam Smith, who was nominated for five Brits and
competed with Sheeran for the best album, topped off his recent
Grammy with a Global Success award and British Breakthrough
trophy.
The 22-year-old, who has spoken about his breakthrough album
being inspired by heartbreak, had a word of advice for James
Bay, winner of this year's Critics' Choice Award.
"Just get dumped. Immediately," Smith quipped.
Other winners included Paloma Faith for British female artist
and rock duo Royal Blood, who defeated popular boy band One
Direction to be named the best British band.
Award for the best international female artist went to
Taylor Swift, who opened the show. The pop-heavy ceremony also
saw performances from Take That, Kanye West and George Ezra.
This year, the awards will be shown in over 100 territories
across the world in addition to the usual live broadcast on
Britain's commercial ITV network.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)