LONDON Feb 26 Pop diva Madonna's gasp-inducing
"wardrobe malfunction" at a star-studded London awards ceremony
grabbed British headlines on Thursday along with photos of her
falling backwards downstairs tangled in a swirling cape.
From the up-market daily Guardian to the mass circulation
Sun, Madonna's tumble overshadowed anything else at Wednesday's
British music industry annual Brit Awards.
"Ma-gonna!" ran the headline in commuter daily Metro.
The fall came in the midst of her singing "Living for Love"
on Wednesday night when she failed to loosen the cape that was
part of a matador costume before her dancers pulled it away.
She looked startled as she fell backwards down stairs but
kept going with the performance and later said on her Instagram
account that she was fine.
Madonna's plunge provided the most dramatic moment of the
show which otherwise produced few surprises..
English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was the biggest winner
of the night, walking away with two of the four Brit Awards he
was nominated for.
He was named the best British solo artist and also took home
the coveted best album prize for his second studio album, "X".
Soul singer Sam Smith, who was nominated for five Brits and
competed with Sheeran for the best album, topped off his recent
four Grammy wins with a Global Success award and British
Breakthrough trophy.
Other winners included Paloma Faith for British female
artist and rock duo Royal Blood, who defeated popular boy band
One Direction to be named the best British band.
Award for the best international female artist went to
Taylor Swift, who opened the show. The pop-heavy ceremony also
saw performances from Take That, Kanye West and George Ezra.
