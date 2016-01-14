LONDON Jan 14 British singers Adele and James
Bay, together with pop-electronica trio Years and Years, led the
running for this year's BRITs on Thursday, earning four
nominations each at Britain's top music awards.
Adele who has stormed charts worldwide with her album "25",
received nods for British female solo artist and MasterCard
British album of the year.
In the British female solo artist category, she faces Jess
Glynne, Laura Marling, Florence Welch of Florence and the
Machine as well as late singer Amy Winehouse.
Adele's hit single "Hello" will also compete for British
single and British artist video of the year.
British breakthrough act competitors Years and Years and
singer-songwriter Bay are also in the running for British single
with "King" and "Hold Back the River" respectively.
Bay also faces Adele in the album category for "Chaos and
the Calm" alongside Coldplay's "A Head Full of Dreams", Florence
and the Machine's "How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful" and
producer Jamie xx's "In Colour".
He is also up for British Male Solo Artist, a group also
including Jamie xx, DJ Calvin Harris and producer Mark Ronson.
Years and Years won a nomination for British group alongside
Coldplay, Blur, indie rockers Foals and boyband One Direction.
"King" is up for British artist video of the year, a line-up
also including Sam Smith's no.1 James Bond theme "Writing's On
The Wall", Ed Sheeran's "Photograph", One Direction's "Drag Me
Down" and Ellie Goulding's "Love Me Like You Do".
That song, which featured on the "Fifty Shades of Grey"
soundtrack, is also in the running for British single.
Pop star Justin Bieber, hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar and
rapper The Weeknd are among those nominated for international
male solo artist while American pop singers Ariana Grande and
Meghan Trainor and Australian Courtney Barnett are included in
the running for the female version of the award.
Eagles of Death Metal, who were on stage at the Bataclan
when the Paris concert hall was attacked in November, got a nod
for international group alongside Irish veterans U2, rockers
Alabama Shakes, Tame Impala and electronic music group Major
Lazer.
The BRIT Awards, which will feature performances from Adele,
Coldplay and Bieber, will be held in London on Feb. 24.