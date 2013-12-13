LOS ANGELES Dec 13 Singer Bruno Mars was named
Billboard's 2013 Artist of the Year by the industry trade
magazine on Friday.
Hawaiian-born Mars, 28, topped eight of Billboard's year-end
music chart lists, including the Hot 100 Artists, Mainstream Top
40 and Hot Digital Songs, and his 2012 album "Unorthodox
Jukebox" has becoming one of this year's best-selling records
with more than 1.8 million copies sold in the United States.
"Bruno did well in touring and I think longevity does really
well for him. His songs stuck around on multiple formats all
year round," Bill Werde, editorial director of Billboard
magazine, told Reuters.
"He's a powerhouse, and really keeps his focus on the music
in a year where conversations have been dominated by (MTV's
Video Music Award) performances and PR cycles."
Grammy-winning Mars, whose music crosses between R&B and
pop, has established a successful career as a singer and
producer with The Smeezingtons, working on songs both for
himself and other artists.
He also notched four Grammy nominations this month,
including two of the industry's top prizes - his single "Locked
Out of Heaven" picked up both record and song of the year nods.
The singer will embark on the North American leg of his
"Moonshine Jungle World Tour" in 2014, and will also headline
the Super Bowl half time show in February.
Mars's music crosses over between pop, R&B, soul and hip
hop, and he is known for conjuring up different musical eras
within his albums. He reimagined 1940s doo-wop music for his
2010 debut album, "Doo-Wops & Hooligans," and revived sounds of
Motown and 1970s disco in "Unorthodox Jukebox."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Mohammad Zargham)