NEW YORK The Grammy Award-winning husband and wife pop duo Captain & Tennille, whose biggest hit was 1975's "Love Will Keep Us Together," are divorcing after nearly 39 years of marriage, an Arizona court clerk confirmed on Wednesday.

Daryl Dragon, 71, and Toni Tennille, 73, who had a string of hits in the mid-to-late 1970s and have sold more than 23 million albums, filed the papers in Prescott, Arizona, on January 16, the court clerk said.

The couple, who have no children, released their first album in 1974 and were married on Valentine's Day in 1975. They scored the biggest chart hit that year with the soft rock love song "Love Will Keep Us Together."

They followed that with three top-five hits in 1976, "Lonely Night (Angel Face)," "Muskrat Love" and a cover of "Shop Around" by Smokey Robinson.

Their final big hit was "Do That to Me One More Time," which reached No. 1 on the pop charts in 1979.

