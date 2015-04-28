Pop singer Mariah Carey began her Caesars Palace residency with a grand entrance, arriving at the Las Vegas hotel in a pink vintage convertible and a convoy of mobile billboards bearing her 18 No. 1 hits.

The songstress, one of the best-selling female solo artists of recent times, will perform her chart-topping hits in a special show at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, which runs from May 6 until July 26.

Wearing a gemstone-encrusted nude dress, Carey, 45, was greeted by hundreds of screaming fans as she arrived at the hotel on Monday evening, where she also announced an upcoming greatest hits album "Mariah Carey #1 To Infinity".

"There's a new girl in town," she said. "You'll be seeing me walking around and spending my time with you when I can."

Carey's latest album, which will be released on May 18, features her No. 1 hits as well as new single "Infinity".

The Grammy Award winner is known for her multi-octave vocal range in songs such as "Hero" and "When You Believe".

Among other stars appearing at Caesars Palace this year are Celine Dion, Elton John and Rod Stewart.

(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Crispian Balmer)