LONDON Jan 30 British rock band Muse will headline a gig in London next month to mark the 20th anniversary of War Child, a charity that aims to protect young victims of conflicts around the world.

The gig on Feb. 18 at the Shepherd's Bush Empire will be the fifth time War Child has staged a concert in association with the BRIT Awards, Britain's top pop honours which take place this year at the O2 Arena on Feb. 20.

War Child is to receive the inaugural Special Recognition Award at the ceremony, while Muse has been nominated for best British group and best British live act.

Muse's song "Survival" was chosen as the official song for the Olympic Games in London last year.

The BRIT Awards Concerts at the 2,000-capacity Empire have raised more than 600,000 pounds ($945,000) for War Child and included performances from Coldplay, The Killers, Blur and Kasabian.

"We are proud to have a continuing association with War Child, who have been doing amazing work over the last 20 years," said Muse lead singer Matt Bellamy.

"It's great to see their efforts being recognised at this year's BRITs and we are really looking forward to playing this special show for them," he added in a statement.

War Child UK says it has changed and saved the lives of some 800,000 children in war-affected countries including Bosnia, Rwanda, Afghanistan and Iraq. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White)