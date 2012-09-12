LOS ANGELES Pop-rock band Matchbox Twenty scored their first No. 1 album with their long-awaited "North" release, selling 95,000 record to top the Billboard 200 chart, according to Nielsen SoundScan figures on Wednesday.

"North" is the first full-length studio album since 2002 for the four piece band from Florida, which formed in 1995 and had big hits with singles "Unwell," and "3 A.M".

Sales for "North" were powered by the new album's first single "She's So Mean," released in June.

Matchbox Twenty have not played a major tour since 2008 and started work on "North" about two years ago. Band members have said the disc was delayed because they wanted to get the album right after such a long absence.

"North" was one of four new arrivals on the Billboard 200. Rock band Imagine Dragons came in at No. 2 with their first full-length effort "Night Visions," and Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae debuted at No. 3 with "Gravity."

It was the highest Billboard entry ever for Lecrae, and came just a week after fellow Christian singer TobyMac debuted at No. 1 with "Eye On It" in what was the first Christian act to reach the top Billboard 200 spot since 1997. TobyMac slipped to No. 8 in this week's chart.

On the digital songs chart, country pop artist Taylor Swift topped the list for the fourth consecutive week with her infectious hit single "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," while her new cancer charity single "Ronan," entered at No. 2. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)