Singer Pink performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LOS ANGELES Pop rocker Pink scored her first Billboard 200 No. 1 on Wednesday as her sixth studio album stormed the charts, beating out new debuts from Kanye West's GOOD music rappers, The Killers and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Pink's "The Truth About Love" sold 280,000 copies in its first week according to Nielsen SoundScan, making it the third-highest debut of 2012, behind Justin Bieber's "Believe" and Madonna's "MDNA." It is the singer's best-selling debut to date.

Sales of the album were aided by a major Target promotional campaign as well as Amazon MP3 offering the record for a discount price of $5. The lead single from the album, "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)" also topped Billboard's pop songs airplay chart this week.

"Cruel Summer," the latest compilation release from Kanye West's GOOD Music label featuring West collaborating with artists including Big Sean, Pusha T and 2Chainz, sold 205,000 copies in its first week to secure the No. 2 position.

Vegas rockers The Killers came in at No. 3 with their fourth studio album "Battle Born," selling 113,000 copies in its first week. Although the band went straight to No. 1 in the UK last week, a chart-topping album in the Billboard 200 has eluded them.

Newcomer Carly Rae Jepsen, who shot to fame with the catchy summer hit "Call Me Maybe," released her debut set "Kiss" last week, and sold 46,000 copies, notching No. 6 on the chart.

Jepsen was just below last week's chart-topper Dave Matthews Band's "Away From The World" at No. 4 and Little Big Town's "Tornado" at No. 5.

"Call Me Maybe" has sold 5.7 million copies in the U.S. to date, making it 2012's biggest selling single behind only Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know."

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and Sofina Mirza-Reid)