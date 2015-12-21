LOS ANGELES Dec 21 British singer Adele extended her reign atop the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart for a fourth consecutive week on Monday, and saw a resurgence in sales for her previous album as well.

Adele's record-setting "25" album sold another 728,000 copies, 297,000 songs and was streamed 8.4 million times in the past week, totaling 825,000 units according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Adele's 2011 album "21," with which the singer swept six Grammy awards, climbed four spots to No. 10 this week with sales of 49,000 units.

The soaring popularity for the 27-year-old singer's music comes as tickets for her 56-date North America tour, her first in five years, sold out in minutes when they went on sale last week.

No new entries cracked into the top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart this week, as Adele's "25" outsold other artists including Justin Bieber's "Purpose," which climbed one spot to No. 2, and Coldplay's "A Head Full of Dreams," which dropped from No. 2 to No. 7.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online sales of singles, "Mary Did You Know" by Jordan Smith, the winner of NBC's reality singing show "The Voice," topped the chart with 161,000 downloads, pushing Adele's ballad "Hello" to No. 2. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by James Dalgleish)