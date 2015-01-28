LOS ANGELES Jan 28 Rock group Fall Out Boy topped the weekly Billboard 200 album chart for the third time, holding off pop star Taylor Swift's mega-selling "1989," Billboard said on Wednesday.

"American Beauty/American Psycho," the group's sixth studio album, tallied 218,000 total sales units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan for the week ended Jan. 25.

The reformulated Billboard 200 considers album sales, song downloads and online streaming to compile an album's total sales units.

The album sold 192,000 copies, 204,000 individual songs and was streamed nearly 9 million times online. Billboard said it was the second-biggest sales week for a rock album in the past two years.

Swift's "1989" sold 119,000 units to hold onto the second spot for the second consecutive week. Last week's top album, Grammy-nominee Meghan Trainor's debut, "Title," dipped to third with 86,000 sales units.

The first album from rapper Joey Bada$$, "B4.Da.$$," entered the chart at No. 5 with 58,000 in sales.

Other new releases in the top 10 are indie rock group the Decemberists' "What a Terrible World" at No. 7 and shock rocker Marilyn Manson's "Pale Emperor" at No. 8.

Singer Bruno Mars and producer Mark Ronson's hit "Uptown Funk!" was the top downloaded song for the fourth consecutive week with 341,000 in sales, a 15 percent decline from last week. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)