LOS ANGELES The Beatles returned to the Billboard 200 album charts with the 50th anniversary reissue of classic "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," according to data from Nielsen SoundScan on Monday.

The remastered version of the "Sgt. Pepper" 1967 album sold more than 75,000 units for the week to take the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200. It was the highest Billboard 200 ranking for the British rock quartet in some 16 years, when its greatest hits album "1" spent several weeks at or near the top of the chart, Billboard said.

Still, The Beatles were not big enough to steal the thunder of Kentucky rapper Bryson Tiller, 24, whose "True to Self" sold 106,000 units in its first week and took the No. 1 spot.

Kendrick Lamar's "Damn." held onto second place with another 84,000 units sold in its seventh week of release.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

On the digital songs chart, which measures online single sales, Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber held onto the top spot for a fourth week with another 148,0000 copies sold.

