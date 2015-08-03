US band Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe performs at the annual Roskilde Festival, in Roskilde, Denmark, July 3, 2015. Picture taken July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mathias Loevgreen Bojesen/Scanpix

R&B singer Jill Scott scored her second No. 1 album on the U.S. Billboard 200 with her new entry "Women" topping the chart this week, as streaming data from Apple Music joined the list of providers who make up the chart.

"Women," Scott's fifth studio album, sold some 60,000 units in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album). Apple Music (AAPL.O), which launched on June 30, joined Spotify, Amazon Prime (AMZN.O), Google Music (GOOGL.O) and other music providers for the first time this week.

Scott edged out last week's chart-topper, rap artist Future's "DS2" album, which sold 53,000 units. Scott's other No. 1 album was 2011's "The Light of the Sun."

Rock band Lamb of God's album "VII: Sturm und Drang" made its chart debut in the No. 3 slot, while the music from boxing movie "Southpaw," which features tracks from rappers Eminem, 50 Cent and The Notorious B.I.G., came in at No. 4.

Taylor Swift's best-selling album of 2014, "1989," slipped to the No. 5 spot after 39 weeks on the chart and another favourite, Ed Sheeran's "X," finished in sixth place on its 57th week on the Billboard 200.

On the Digital Songs chart, which tallies digital single downloads, "Can't Feel My Face" by Canadian R&B artist The Weekend narrowly toppled OMI's summer reggae hit "Cheerleader" from the top spot, with 148,200 downloads.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant in New York; Editing by Eric Beech)