July 29 Rap artist Future topped the U.S.
Billboard 200 album chart for the first time with the debut of
his album "DS2" this week.
"DS2" is the third studio album from the 31-year-old. The
13-track album sold 151,000 units in its first week, according
to figures from Nielsen SoundScan, making it Future's highest
earner yet.
The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10
songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams
equal one album).
Pop star Taylor Swift's best-selling album of 2014, "1989"
held its No. 2 spot. The album, which includes the hit song,
"Shake it Off," has spent 38 weeks on the chart.
"Black Rose," by hip-hop artist Tyrese fell to No. 3. It
premiered at No. 1 last week, marking Tyrese's first
chart-topper in his nearly two-decade career.
Australian psychedelic rockers, Tame Impala, entered the
chart in the No. 4 spot with their album "Currents," the band's
third studio album and its highest chart earner.
"Angels and Alcohol," the 20th studio album from country
music veteran Alan Jackson debuted at No. 5. Jackson, 56, has
had 13 previous albums reach the top 10.
Alt-country singer-songwriter Jason Isbell earned his
highest ranking on the chart with the debut of "Something More
Than Free." The sixth album from the former Drive-By Truckers
band member took the No. 6 spot.
Rapper Meek Mill's "Dreams Worth More than Money" fell to
the seventh spot on the chart after debuting at No. 1 two weeks
ago.
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, country singer Sam Hunt and
cover group Kidz Bop Kids rounded out the top 10.
On the Digital Songs chart, which tallies digital single
downloads, OMI's summer reggae hit "Cheerleader" remained in the
top spot for the third week in a row with 163,000 downloads.
