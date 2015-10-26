NEW YORK Oct 26 Texas a cappella group
Pentatonix beat former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato
to the top spot on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on
Monday with its self-titled album.
It was the first No. 1 album for the five-person group, who
won the NBC television show, "The Sing-Off," in 2011.
"Pentatonix" sold 98,447 units, compared with 98,176 for
Lovato's new release "Confident."
The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song
sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500
streams equal one album).
Last week's chart-topper, Selena Gomez, slipped to the 7th
position with "Unbreakable," while Canadian rapper The Weeknd
held on to the No. 3 position with "Beauty Behind the Madness."
Other new entries in the Top 10 included rapper Machine Gun
Kelly with "General Admission," which made its debut at No. 4,
and rock act Cooheed and Cambria with "Color Before the Sun" in
10th place.
On the digital songs charts, rapper Drake's single "Hotline
Bling" held off British boy band One Direction's new release
"Perfect."
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)