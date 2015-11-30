NEW YORK Nov 30 Adele beat all comers on the
U.S. Billboard 200 album charts on Monday with a record-breaking
debut for "25," leaving other top acts like Justin Bieber and
British boy band One Direction looking like also-rans.
The British songstress sold 3.48 million copies in the first
week of release for "25," making it the biggest-selling album of
2015 and the only album to surpass 3 million sales in one week
since Nielsen began tracking sales in 1991, Nielsen Music said.
Adele's success pushed Bieber's "Purpose" into second place,
with 290,090 sales in its second week, while One Direction had
to settle for third with sales of 108,445 units of its release
"Made in the A.M.," also in its second week.
Sales of "25" comprised 41 percent of all U.S. album sales
last week, Nielsen said.
Adele's Grammy-winning 2011 album "21" also saw a boost,
rising to ninth place on the Billboard 200 from 25th the week
before.
But Bieber had the upper hand on the Digital Song charts,
which measure online download sales. His single "Sorry" unseated
Adele's "Hello," for the top spot, five weeks after both were
released. The Canadian pop singer's "Love Yourself" also took
the No. 3 spot ahead of Adele's new single "When We Were Young."
The only other Top 10 newcomers to the Billboard 200 charts
were American rapper Jadakiss, whose album "Top 5 Dead or Alive"
debuted at No. 4 with just over 66,000 sales, and Irish singer
Enya's comeback album, "Dark Sky Island," which landed at No. 8
with 47,700 units sold.
The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song
sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500
streams equal one album).
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Peter Cooney)