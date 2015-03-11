LOS ANGELES, March 11 Pop singer Kelly Clarkson
racked up the third No. 1 album of her career as "Piece By
Piece" debuted in the top slot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200
album chart on Wednesday.
The first "American Idol" winner ties fellow champion Carrie
Underwood in No. 1 albums among contestants of the long-running
Fox TV reality show, Billboard said.
"Piece By Piece" tallied 97,000 units, including 83,000
albums sold, in the week ended March 8, according to figures
from Nielsen SoundScan.
Close behind at No. 2 was the soundtrack to Universal
Pictures' hit film "Fifty Shades of Grey," with 96,000 units
sold.
"1989" from Taylor Swift, the top-selling album of 2014,
found its way back up to No. 3 with 77,000 units sold and has
maintained a place in the top five since its release 19 weeks
ago, Billboard said.
The only other new entry in the top 10 of the Billboard 200
chart, which tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one
album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album),
was singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile's "The Firewatcher's
Daughter" at No. 9, selling 43,000 units.
Last week's chart-topper, rapper Big Sean's "Dark Sky
Paradise," dropped to No. 6.
On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online song
sales, Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' upbeat "Uptown Funk!"
remained at No. 1 with 210,000 downloads in the past week.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)