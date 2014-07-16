LOS ANGELES, July 16 Singer-songwriter Sia, the
writing talent behind several pop hits, on Wednesday grabbed her
own No. 1 spot on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 chart for the
first time with the album "1,000 Forms of Fear," according to
figures from Nielsen SoundScan.
In its debut week, "1,000 Forms of Fear," sold 52,000
copies, the lowest sales figure for a top-selling album in
nearly two years, Billboard said.
The unconventional artist, who has penned songs for Rihanna
and Beyonce among others, has famously shunned the industry's
marketing machine and not shown her face during TV performances
of the single "Chandelier."
Surging back into second place from fifth last week was the
soundtrack from the animated Disney film "Frozen," which sold
46,000 copies in its 30th consecutive week in the top five.
British singer-songwriter Sam Smith retained his No. 3 spot
with "In the Lonely Hour" selling 42,000 copies, while last
week's No. 1 artist Trey Songz dropped to fourth place as
"Trigga" sold 35,000 copies, around a third of the 105,000 sold
in its debut week.
Another British singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran, came in at
No. 5 with 35,000 copies of "x" sold in its third week after
debuting at No. 1.
The veteran rockers at Judas Priest scored their highest
place on the charts with their 17th studio album "Redeemer of
Souls" debuting at No. 6 with 33,000 copies sold, Billboard
said.
In the digital songs chart, "Rude," from Canadian reggae
fusion band Magic! rose to first place from second last week
with 185,000 downloads.
Total album sales for the week ended July 13 were 4.1
million, a 19 percent decline from the same week last year,
Billboard said. Overall year-to-date album sales are 129.2
million, a 15 percent decrease from the same period last year.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)