LOS ANGELES Country singers Chris Stapleton and Eric Church kept pop singer Ellie Goulding from the top spot on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday.

Stapleton's "Traveller" spent its second consecutive week at No. 1 with 124,000 album units sold in the week ending Nov. 12, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Church's "Mr. Misunderstood" climbed one spot to No. 2 with 65,000 units sold. Both Stapleton and Church saw boosts in sales following their appearances and wins at the Country Music Awards earlier this month.

At No. 3 was British singer Goulding's latest album, "Delirium," which sold 61,000 units.

Other new entries in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart included country singer Tim McGraw's "Damn Country Music" at No. 5, while a re-issue of the Beatles' 2000 compilation album "1," featuring all of the British band's chart-topping hits, made its debut at No. 6. Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles' "What's Inside: Songs from Wait" entered the chart at No. 10.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online download sales, Adele's ballad "Hello" held onto the top spot for a third week with 480,000 downloads.

