By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 9 Country singer Chris
Stapleton soared straight to the top of the weekly U.S.
Billboard 200 album chart on Monday after sweeping the Country
Music Awards last week with three wins and a lively performance
with Justin Timberlake.
"Traveller," Stapleton's debut album that was released in
May this year, sold 153,000 albums, 218,000 songs and was
streamed nearly 3 million times in the past week, totaling
177,000 units according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.
It caps a breakthrough year for Stapleton, 37, who won
album, male vocalist and new artist of the year at the Country
Music Awards.
His song "Tennessee Whiskey," which he performed with
Timberlake at the televised awards show, landed at No. 2 on this
week's Billboard Digital Songs chart with 131,000 downloads.
The awards show also boosted albums by country artists
Carrie Underwood, whose "Storyteller" record remained steady at
No. 2 this week with 81,000 units sold, while Eric Church's
latest, "Mr. Misunderstood," debuted at No. 3 with 76,000 units.
The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song
sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500
streams equal one album).
Other new entries this week included "Now 56," the latest
installment of the "Now That's What I Call Music" compilation
featuring artists The Weeknd and Taylor Swift, at No. 4.
Another compilation, "We Love Disney" featuring classic
Disney songs covered by artists like Ariana Grande, debuted at
No. 8., while the new self-titled album from veteran rockers Def
Leppard rounded out the top ten.
On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online song
downloads, Adele's power ballad "Hello" held steady at the top
with another 635,000 copies sold. Her much anticipated album,
"25," will be released later this month.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Diane Craft)