LOS ANGELES Country music duo The Civil Wars hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday, knocking off last week's chart-topper, Robin Thicke.

The band's eponymously titled second album sold 116,000 copies in its first week and was the only record in the Billboard 200 this week to break the 100,000 barrier, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

"The Civil Wars" was one of four new debuts in the top 10 of Billboard's weekly album chart.

The latest compilation of the "Now That's What I Call Music!" series, "Now 47," featuring hits from Justin Timberlake, Selena Gomez and Bruno Mars, landed at No. 2, with sales of 82,000 in its first week, while Thicke's "Blurred Lines" album dropped to No. 3.

R&B singer and producer Thicke held onto the top position on Billboard's digital songs chart with his raunchy single "Blurred Lines," featuring rapper T.I. and singer Pharrell Williams.

British heavy metal band Asking Alexandria landed at No. 6 with its latest album, "From Death to Destiny," and gospel singer Tye Tribbett rounded out the new debuts with his latest record, "Greater Than," at No. 9.

Overall album sales for the week ending August 11 totaled 4.7 million units, down 5 percent from the comparable week in 2012, Billboard said. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and David Brunnstrom)