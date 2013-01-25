Jan 24 British rockers Blur and The Stone Roses
will be joining French indie-rock band Phoenix and Red Hot Chili
Peppers to headline this year's three-day Coachella Valley Music
and Arts Festival, organizers said on Thursday.
The annual music festival, set for two consecutive weekends
in April, has become one of the largest U.S. music festivals,
attracting more than 80,000 people to the desert town of Indio,
California.
After featuring electronic music DJs such as Tiesto, Swedish
House Mafia, Afrojack and David Guetta among the top-billed acts
last year, this year's Coachella sees the music festival return
to its rock roots.
The festival will take place on the weekends of April 12-14
and 19-21, with the same line-up both weekends.
Blur and The Stone Roses, who recently reunited after a long
hiatus, will headline Friday. Phoenix, which has a new album
coming out this spring, will take Saturday's primetime spot.
Los Angeles rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers, who previously
headlined the festival in 2003 and 2007, will close out the
festival in the Sunday headlining slot.
Other anticipated names on the line-up this year include hip
hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, Icelandic indie band Sigur Ros,
Grammy nominees The Lumineers and electro-rock music group The
Postal Service.
Previous years have seen acts such as Prince, Kings of Leon,
Beastie Boys, Madonna, Muse, Pixies, Jay-Z and Kanye West take
the headlining slots.
Last year, hip hop veterans Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre grabbed
headlines as they resurrected late rapper Tupac via hologram on
stage for the closing night of the festival.
Ticket prices start at $349 and they will go on sale on Jan.
29 at 10 a.m. PST (1800 GMT). This year, organizers said there
will be no layaway option for those wishing to pay for their
tickets in installments.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Elaine Lies and Lisa
Shumaker)