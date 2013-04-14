(Adds details of performances throughout)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
INDIO, Calif., April 14 Grammy-winning French
indie rock band Phoenix headlined the Coachella Valley Music and
Arts festival on Saturday, bringing R&B singer R. Kelly as their
special guest on stage amid rumors that French electro duo Daft
Punk would join them.
Phoenix's lead singer Thomas Mars, Deck d'Arcy, Laurent
Brancowitz and Christian Mazzalai, played a selection of old and
new songs against the star-lit backdrop of the festival, held in
the desert in Indio, California.
The band, which is due to release its album "Bankrupt!" on
April 22, sang new songs "Entertainment" and "The Real Thing".
It also serenaded the crowd with favorites from its last album,
"Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix", such as "Lisztomania" and "Fences".
Kelly's appearance came as a surprise to an audience
expecting to see Daft Punk after a teaser music video by the
electronic group was played at the start of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs'
set on Friday.
He joined Phoenix for a mash-up of his hit single "Ignition"
with Phoenix's hit "1901".
This is the third time Phoenix has performed at Coachella
and its first time headlining the annual three-day event.
"Our vision of Coachella is that you can never be medium.
It's either fantastic or a big catastrophe, we don't like medium
things. For us, it's always been an extreme experience. The
first time we played was our worst show ever, and the second
time was one of our best shows ever, it's either a huge failure
or success," Mazzalai told Reuters ahead of the band's set.
After the success of the 2009 album "Wolfgang Amadeus
Phoenix", which spawned hits such as "1901" and won a Grammy for
best alternative music album, Phoenix returned to the studio to
record "Bankrupt!".
"We have the album of our dreams and there was no
compromising at all. In three years, we grew up and we have a
different vision, but we're still the same with having total
freedom," Mazzalai said.
"Bankrupt!" was inspired by the idea of "starting from
scratch with a clean slate" and led the band to explore new
ideas and themes, he said.
DJS GET COACHELLA DANCING
Los Angeles indie electro-rock group The Postal Service
warmed up the crowd ahead of The xx and Phoenix's headline slot.
The group, led by Death Cab For A Cutie frontman Ben
Gibbard, set a mellow and dream-like vibe as darkness fell over
the festival grounds.
British indie pop band The xx pumped up the tempo with
tracks such as "Islands" and featured special guest Solange
Knowles, sister of singer Beyonce, performing a cover of
Aaliyah's "Hot Like Fire."
"It really is a dream come true to be playing the main
stage," lead singer Romy Madley-Croft said to the crowd.
While rock acts dominated the Coachella line-up this year,
festival organizers made sure to include dance acts to stick
with their tradition of providing a stage for the growing
influence of electronic dance music.
Baauer, the 23-year-old DJ behind viral YouTube hit "Harlem
Shake", performed early on Saturday and made the crowd wait
until the end to hear his hit song.
"Harlem Shake" has led to a trend in which people make
videos of themselves standing still during the first part of the
song before breaking into wild, energetic dancing.
Italian DJ Benny Benassi was one of the highlights at the
Coachella dance tent, with the crowd spilling out as they
revelled in his dance-floor tracks. British dance act Hot Chip
kept the party going with crowd-pleasers including "Over and
Over" and "Ready For The Floor".
Rapper 2 Chainz, one of the few R&B and hip hop acts at
Coachella this year, performed as did British electro-folk
musician Bat for Lashes.
British folk artist Ben Howard played a soft set of songs
from his "Every Kingdom" album, while the Dropkick Murphys got
the audience dancing with their crowd-rousing Irish rock tracks
including "Rose Tattoo".
(Additional reporting by Mario Anzuoni; Editing by Louise
Ireland)