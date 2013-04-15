By Piya Sinha-Roy
| INDIO, Calif., April 14
INDIO, Calif., April 14 High winds at the
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday prompted
attendees to don extra layers after performances by The
Lumineers, Paul Oakenfold and James Blake, ahead of the Red Hot
Chili Peppers closing out the first weekend of the event.
Grammy-nominated folk band The Lumineers took the main stage
in the afternoon, playing tracks from their self-titled debut
album. Lead singer Wesley Schultz said it was the largest crowd
the band had ever played.
Schultz led the audience in sing-a-longs, and it didn't have
to wait long for the band's hit singles "Ho Hey" and "Stubborn
Love."
The Lumineers warmed up the main stage ahead of
indie-rockers Vampire Weekend and headliners Red Hot Chili
Peppers, who boast a catalogue of music spanning three decades.
The Chili Peppers, formed by Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith,
Flea and Josh Klinghoffer in 1983 in Los Angeles, will be
celebrating 30 years together this year, and are expected to put
on a special show at Coachella.
Wu-Tang Clan is also among the top-billed acts for Sunday
and one of the festival's few hip hop acts this year, ahead of
the release of their 20th anniversary album "A Better Tomorrow"
in July this year.
The Staten Island collective, which has included rappers
RZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, and Ol' Dirty Bastard who
died in 2004, will bring all living members together to perform
10 dates across North America and Europe at music festivals,
kicking off with Sunday's Coachella performance.
As winds of around 35 miles per hour (56 kph) swept across
the festival in the California desert town of Indio, some 130
miles (210 km) east of Los Angeles, organizers said they were
not worried about the winds affecting the evening's
performances. Revelers dressed for the desert sunshine were
forced to cover up as dusk fell across the grounds.
After playing primetime on Saturday as part of British
indie-electro group The xx, British music producer Jamie Smith
performed solo under the name Jamie xx on Sunday, as long lines
of attendees waited to get into the tent to hear his dance-music
set.
British electronic dance music DJ Paul Oakenfold pumped up
the crowd at sunset at Coachella's dance tent, playing
crowd-pleasers including a remix of Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of
Heaven."
Rapper Azealia Banks was expected to join Oakenfold, but
instead he was joined by Wallpaper, a pop-hip hop group formed
by Ricky Reed and Novena Carmel, who provided vocals for the
DJ's dance-floor anthems.
Banks is expected to join the DJ for next weekend's repeat
line-up at Coachella.
London-based dubstep-electronica singer James Blake set a
mellow, ethereal vibe for the crowd at sunset, singing tracks
from his self-titled debut album.
