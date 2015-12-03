Dec 3 British rock band Coldplay will not
immediately release its new album on Spotify since the streaming
service requires all of its music to be available to its free
users, the Wall Street Journal said on Thursday.
The album, 'A Head Full of Dreams', is expected to be
available on streaming services that don't offer a free option
such as Apple Inc's Apple Music, the newspaper
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The band will headline the halftime show at the National
Football League's Super Bowl 50 in February, according to the
Journal.
Last month, Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer said British
singer Adele's album "25" would not be available for streaming
on their digital music services.
Spotify did not immediately respond to request for a
comment.
