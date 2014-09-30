Sept 29 A U.S. judge on Monday reduced a $48
million copyright infringement verdict against the former chief
executive of defunct online music storage firm MP3tunes, the
latest turn in long running court battles between the music
industry and online content providers.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley III in Manhattan cut a
punitive damages award to $750,000 from $7.5 million, and
additional aspects of the ruling could reduce the total amount
further, according to an attorney for ex-MP3tunes Chief
Executive Officer Michael Robertson.
The judge gave both sides until Oct. 17 to submit proposals
for a final judgment.
EMI Group Ltd contended in a 2007 lawsuit that the MP3tunes
website and a related one called Sideload.com enabled the
infringement of copyrights in sound recordings, musical
compositions and cover art.
In the years since the lawsuit was filed, EMI was split up,
with Vivendi SA's Universal Music Group buying its
recording music business and a consortium led by Sony Corp
acquiring its publishing arm in 2012.
Earlier this year a Manhattan jury found MP3tunes and
Robertson liable for copyright infringement and awarded $48.1
million in damages.
After the reduction in punitive damages on Monday, the music
companies can either accept the decision or embark on a new
trial on punitive damages, the ruling said.
Other legal findings made by Pauley will make the total
verdict "closer to $10 million than $40 million," said
Robertson's attorney Ira Sacks. Attorneys for the music
companies could not immediately be reached for comment.
Founded in 2005 initially as a website selling independent
musicians' songs, San Diego-based MP3tunes came to be known for
its so-called cloud music service that allowed users to store
music in online lockers. The lawsuit was regarded in some
circles as a barometer for how courts might view cloud-based
music storage services.
"While the world has moved beyond the free-MP3-download
craze, the parties in this case have not," Pauley wrote.
The case is Capital Records Inc et al v. MP3tunes LLC et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
07-09931.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)