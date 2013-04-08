April 7 Singers Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan
led the winners at the Academy of Country Music awards on
Sunday, while leading nominees Taylor Swift and Hunter Hayes
came away empty-handed in a night honoring top achievers in
country music.
Swift, 23, lost out on all five categories she was nominated
in including Female Vocalist of the Year and the fan-voted
Entertainer of the Year, a surprise for the country music
favorite who won the award for the last two years.
Newcomer Hayes, 21, who was nominated in six categories,
also went home empty-handed.
The night's top award Entertainer of the Year went to the
show's co-host Bryan, 36, a surprise to the charismatic host who
said he had only just started headlining shows.
"What I always wanted to be is just a country singer who got
to ride on a tour bus and perform every night. ... This is the
defining moment of my life, it means the world to me and I'll
never take it for granted," Bryan said tearfully.
Lambert, 29, picked up four awards in three categories,
including Female Vocalist of the Year, beating Swift, Carrie
Underwood, Kacey Musgraves and Martina McBride.
Lambert also won Song of the Year for "Over You," written
with husband Blake Shelton, who was co-hosting the ceremony, and
thanked her peers for recognizing her song-writing talents.
"As a songwriter having your songs and your lyrics
recognized by your peers is pretty much as good as it gets. ...
Thank you for accepting me as a songwriter and not just as a
singer, that means the world to me," Lambert said.
Shelton, who married Lambert in 2011, thanked his wife for
making him a better song-writer.
"I used to think I was a decent songwriter until I started
hanging out with her (Lambert) and she taught me so much,"
Shelton said in his acceptance speech, pulling his wife in for a
big hug.
Jason Aldean bested Bryan, Shelton and one of the night's
top nominees Eric Church for the Male Vocalist of the Year
award, while Church picked up Album of the Year for his 2011
chart-topping record "Chief."
The Academy of Country Music is an organization of music
industry professionals who aim to promote and preserve the
tradition of country music, and they vote for the top country
music achievers for their annual awards ceremony.
LIVELY PERFORMANCES
The three-hour show televised on CBS featured performances
from old and new names in country music including Church, Dierks
Bentley, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Lambert, who
performed "Mama's Broken Heart."
"The Voice" judge Shelton joined co-host Luke Bryan to kick
off with a rendition on Shelton's "Boys 'Round Here," on which
they were also joined by Sheryl Crow.
Oklahoma native and former "American Idol" winner Carrie
Underwood, who was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year,
performed her single "Two Black Cadillacs" while fellow
"American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson sang "Don't Rush."
Following ACM awards tradition of pairing veteran and new
artists together, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban sang with Swift on
"Highway Don't Care," while Brad Paisley and John Mayer teamed
up to perform "Beat This Summer," ending with a crowd-rousing
guitar riff.
Hayes performed with Motown legend Stevie Wonder on Hayes'
new single "I Want Crazy" and Wonder's song "Sir Duke." Wonder
closed out the show with his classic track "Signed. Sealed.
Delivered."
Singer Reba McEntire introduced a tribute to late television
host and producer Dick Clark, with country music artists George
Strait and Garth Brooks singing Brooks' "The Dance" and Strait's
"Cowboy Rides Away."
Newcomer duo Florida Georgia Line, formed by Brian Kelley
and Tyler Hubbard, picked up the fan-voted award for New Artist
of the Year and performed their hit single "Cruise" on the show.
Husband-wife duo Thompson Square won Vocal Duo of the Year,
while Alabama group Little Big Town won Vocal Group of the Year.
