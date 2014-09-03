Singer Miranda Lambert performs during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary/Files

Singer Miranda Lambert landed nine nominations on Wednesday for this year's Country Music Association awards, outpacing the competition in one of the genre's top honors.

The County Music Association awards, or CMA, will be handed out in a televised ceremony on Nov. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee, the capital of country music. The show will be hosted by singers Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley.

Lambert, 30, scored nominations for awards including for entertainer of the year and album of the year on the back of her acclaimed 2014 album "Platinum," and its wistful lead single "Automatic."

The Texan will try for her fifth consecutive female vocalist of the year award, as will her husband Blake Shelton, a country music singer and judge on NBC's "The Voice," in the male category.

Lambert's nine total nominations tie her own record for a female artist.

Dierks Bentley's up-tempo, break-up song "Drunk on a Plane," helped the singer pick up the second-most nominations with five, including nods for male vocalist and album of the year.

Eric Church and Australian singer Keith Urban scored four nominations each.

Country music veteran George Strait will seek to defend his entertainer of the year title, the ceremony's biggest honor.

The 62-year-old retired from touring this year and is up against Lambert, Shelton, Urban and Luke Bryan.

Shelton, Bryan, Underwood and upstart Kacey Musgraves each received three nominations.

New artist of the year nominees include Brady Clark, Brett Eldredge, Cole Swindell, Kip Moore and Thomas Rhett.

Florida Georgia Line will vie for a second consecutive top vocal duo award against Dan + Shay, Love and Theft, the Swon Brothers and Thompson Square.

The Country Music Association is a trade organization comprising individuals working in the genre, and members vote winners across singing categories.

The CMA awards show, which competes with the springtime's Academy of Country Music Awards for prestige and TV audience will be broadcast by Walt Disney Co's ABC network.

