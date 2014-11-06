Prince estate seeks to stop release of new music
Plans to release new music by Prince on Friday's one-year anniversary of the singer's death have been hit with a lawsuit claiming the works were stolen by his former sound engineer.
NASHVILLE Tenn. The 48th Country Music Association Awards were handed out in a televised ceremony on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Following is a list of winners in key categories.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Automatic," Miranda Lambert
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"Platinum," Miranda Lambert
SONG OF THE YEAR (songwriters' award)
"Follow Your Arrow," written by Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Blake Shelton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Little Big Town
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Florida Georgia Line
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
"We Were Us," Keith Urban, featuring Miranda Lambert
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Mac McAnally on guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Drunk on a Plane," Dierks Bentley
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Brett Eldredge
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Paul Tait)
LONDON Singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia kicks off her "Acoustic Tour" this week, performing 26 dates across Europe.