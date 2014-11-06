Singer Miranda Lambert accepts the Album of the Year Award for ''Platinum'' with her producers Chuck Ainlay (L) and Frank Liddell during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

NASHVILLE Tenn. The 48th Country Music Association Awards were handed out in a televised ceremony on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Automatic," Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Platinum," Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR (songwriters' award)

"Follow Your Arrow," written by Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Little Big Town

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Florida Georgia Line

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"We Were Us," Keith Urban, featuring Miranda Lambert

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Mac McAnally on guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Drunk on a Plane," Dierks Bentley

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Brett Eldredge

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Paul Tait)