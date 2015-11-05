A minute with: Dev Patel talks politics, typecasting
DUBAI "Lion" star Dev Patel talked to Reuters this week about his views on politics, typecasting in the film industry and his next film project.
NASHVILLE The 2015 Country Music Association awards were handed out in Nashville on Wednesday in a live ABC television broadcast. Following is a list of key winners:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Girl Crush" Little Big Town
SONG OF THE YEAR (songwriters award)
"Girl Crush"
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton, "Traveller"
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Little Big Town
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Florida Georgia Line
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LOS ANGELES Miley Cyrus says she is steering away from marijuana, alcohol and nipple pasties and rolling out a new sound that could help people take her more seriously after she was dubbed one of pop music's bad girls.