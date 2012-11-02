NASHVILLE Tenn. Nov 1 Rising stars Little Big Town and Thompson Square were among early winners at the Country Music Association awards on Thursday, on a night that mixed old stars and newcomers.

Alabama quartet Little Big Town scooped up its first CMA award, winning single of the year for the hit record "Pontoon," while husband-and-wife team Thompson Square took home the prize for best vocal duo.

"This is one of the coolest things we have ever experienced," said Keifer Thompson, accepting the award for the duo early in the televised ceremony from Nashville.

Eric Church, who went into Thursday's awards show with a leading five nominations, won album of the year for "Chief."

"I spent a lot of my career wondering where I fit in - country or rock? I want to thank you guys for giving me somewhere to hang my hat," said Church, 35, sporting a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Church, who got his first CMA nomination just a year ago, told reporters backstage that he never thought he could win a CMA award. "I can distinctly remember playing for about eight people in Amarillo, Texas, about four years ago and to get from there to here is surreal."

Husband-and-wife team Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert took home the song of the year award for the emotional ballad "Over You."

Country music's biggest night kicked off with a shout-out to those affected on the U.S. East Coast by Hurricane Sandy, and included appeals to viewers to donate to the Red Cross during the show.

"Country music has always lifted people up in tough times, and we hope to do that tonight," said co-host Carrie Underwood.

The show also saw performances by Taylor Swift, debuting her new single, Dierks Bentley, The Band Perry, Jason Aldean and Zac Brown Band.

Swift, Aldean, and Shelton, who is also a judge on TV singing contest "The Voice," are also competing for the night's top prize - entertainer of the year. They are facing off against veterans Kenny Chesney and Brad Paisley.

Later in the three-hour show, country stars will pay tribute to singer and songwriter Willie Nelson, 79, and his storied career that includes writing the 1962 hit "Crazy."

(Writing by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Peter Cooney)