By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Nov 5 Singer Miranda Lambert
won four Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, and Luke
Bryan took home the top honor as entertainer of the year as U.S.
politics and the absence of Taylor Swift played supporting roles
in the televised ceremony.
Lambert, 30, who led all nominees with nine nods, earned her
record fifth female vocalist of the year award.
"I don't know what to say. I can't believe I'm standing
here. I can't believe this is my life," an emotional Lambert
said accepting the award she has won five consecutive years.
"Damn it! I cry every time."
The Texan also won CMA Awards for album of the year for
"Platinum," single of the year for the wistful "Automatic" as
well as sharing the musical event of the year award with Aussie
singer Keith Urban for "We Were Us."
Bryan, 38, earned his first CMA on the back of five hits
from his 2013 album "Crash My Party."
"I have long sought to have one of these in my hands," Bryan
told reporters.
The 48th annual CMA awards show, which competes with the
springtime's Academy of Country Music Awards for prestige and
television audience, is one of the top promotional events on the
country music calendar. Winners are chosen by the CMA's 6,000
members.
Blake Shelton, Lambert's husband, also won his fifth
consecutive male vocalist of the year award.
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood's show opening drew
attention to the absence of Swift, who has shed her country
roots for pop music, with a comical song about "Postpartum
Taylor Swift Disorder," or PPTSD.
Underwood and Paisley's joke that President Barack Obama not
caring about PPTSD contributed to Republicans winning the U.S.
Senate on Tuesday, drawing strong cheers from the audience.
The duo sang "Quarantine" to the tune of Dolly Parton's
classic, "Jolene", poking fun at nurse Kaci Hickox, who defied
her Ebola quarantine order.
Paisley drew criticism on social media for a joke
referencing TV sitcom "Black-ish", about an upper-middle-class
African-American family.
"If you were looking for 'Black-ish' tonight, yeah, this
ain't it. In the meantime, I hope you enjoy White-ish," Paisley
said about the mostly white world of country music.
Kacey Musgraves' "Follow Your Arrow" won the songwriters'
award song of the year, sharing the award with fellow
songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.
Noted for its gay-friendly message and references to
marijuana, "Follow Your Arrow" is a thematic outlier in the
conservative-leaning country music world.
"Do you guys realize what this means for country music?"
Musgraves said when accepting the award with Clark and McAnally.
"Our genre was built on simple good songs about real life and
that's what this was."
Dierks Bentley won best music video for his hit "Drunk on a
Plane." Florida Georgia Line won vocal duo of the year, while
Little Big Town took home the glass CMA award for vocal group.
Brett Eldredge, 28, won new artist of the year.
