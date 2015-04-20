By Lisa Maria Garza
| ARLINGTON, Texas, April 19
Florida Georgia Line were early winners at the 50th Academy of
Country Music Awards on Sunday, which drew 70,252 fans to the
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Miranda Lambert, who led all nominees for the second
consecutive year with eight nods, won Song of the Year for her
wistful hit "Automatic." She also received an ACM Milestone
Award for most-awarded female solo artist.
"It's good to be home," said Lambert, a native Texan.
Florida Georgia Line won for Vocal Duo of the Year and
Little Big Town picked up a trophy for Vocal Group of the Year.
George Strait debuted his new single "Let it Go" after
performing one of his greatest hits, "All My Exes Live in
Texas". Strait, a four-time Entertainer of the Year award
winner, also received a Milestone Award.
Lambert joins Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia
Line and Luke Bryan as nominees for the fan-voted top prize of
Entertainer of the Year.
Bryan and Blake Shelton hosted the awards, broadcast on CBS,
for the third year running.
The Academy of Country Music honors big stars as well as
small market radio disc jockeys and concert promoters, and the
awards are voted on by members of the Encino, California-based
professional organization.
(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Arlington, Texas; Editing by
Mary Wisniewski and Eric Walsh)