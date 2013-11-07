By Vernell Hackett
| NASHVILLE, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Nov 6 Florida Georgia Line and
newcomer Kacey Musgraves were the early winners on Wednesday at
the Country Music Association awards, one of the industry's most
coveted honors.
Florida Georgia Line's love song "Cruise" beat out
competition from Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker and
Musgraves for the single of the year, and the band also won for
best vocal duo of the year.
Musgraves, 25, took home the award for new artist of the
year on the success of her album "Same Trailer Different Park,"
her fourth studio album but first with a major record label.
It was the first CMA wins for both Florida Georgia Line and
Musgraves.
Florida Georgia Line, which has ridden the success of their
2012 album, "Here's to the Good Times," also helped kick off the
awards show from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.
The group emerged from the audience to help entertainer of
the year nominee Luke Bryan open the telecast, singing "Cruise"
and Bryan's hit "That's My Kind of Night."
The song of the year award, which honors songwriting, was
given to Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington and Jimmy Yeary for
"I Drive Your Truck" and performed by Lee Brice.
Hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley gave the awards
ceremony a tongue-in-cheek tenor with an introduction that poked
fun at feuding artists. The two singers also played comedic
renditions of the 1975 pop hit "Why Can't We Be Friends?" by War
and pop singer Robin Thicke's 2013 hit "Blurred Lines."
Crossover star Taylor Swift and Musgraves lead CMA nominees
with six nods each. Husband-and-wife singers Blake Shelton and
Lambert each picked up five nominations.
Jason Aldean, George Strait, Shelton, Swift and Bryan are
the nominees for entertainer of the year, the night's top prize.
(Reporting by Vernell Hackett; Writing by Eric Kelsey; Editing
by Eric Beech)