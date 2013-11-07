(Adds quote, details)
By Vernell Hackett
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Nov 6 George Strait won the
coveted entertainer of the year prize at the Country Music
Association awards on Wednesday, while Blake Shelton took home
the album of the year and male vocalist of the year awards.
Strait, 61, won the top prize for the third time and for the
first time since 1990. Strait, who has said he will retire from
touring next year, has won 17 CMA awards.
"What? Oh my gosh, never in a million years," a surprised
Strait said accepting the award. "This blows me away, I cannot
believe it. ... This means the world to me I appreciate it."
Strait, who shot to prominence in 1981 with a back-to-roots
sound, released his 27th album, "Love Is Everything," this year.
Shelton, Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan were also
nominated for entertainer of the year.
Shelton, who has become a crossover star since joining the
judging panel on the TV singing contest "The Voice" in 2011, was
honored as male vocalist of the year and album of the year for
"Based on a True Story..."
"I mentioned earlier today that if there was one award that
would mean the most to me tonight it would be album of the
year," Shelton said in accepting the award.
Shelton, who won entertainer of the year last year, has
taken home a total of eight CMA awards. His wife, Miranda
Lambert, won the female vocalist of the year award.
Florida Georgia Line, a duo comprised of Brian Kelley and
Tyler Hubbard, won its first two CMA awards as up-tempo love
song "Cruise" grabbed single of the year and the group won the
best vocal duo award.
Florida Georgia Line, which has ridden the success of their
2012 album, "Here's to the Good Times," also helped kick off the
awards show from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.
GEORGE JONES REMEMBERED
The group emerged from the audience to help Bryan open the
telecast, singing "Cruise" and Bryan's hit "That's My Kind of
Night."
The awards ceremony also featured tributes to Kenny Rogers,
who was given a lifetime achievement award, and George Jones,
who died in April.
Strait and singer Alan Jackson took the stage and in tribute
played Jones' 1980 song "He Stopped Loving Her Today," which
many consider one of the greatest country songs.
Swift was given the Pinnacle Award for spreading country
music to a wider audience.
She received a video tribute that included congratulations
from singers Mick Jagger and Justin Timberlake and actress Julia
Roberts.
"Thank you, thank you, I love you, you make me feel so
special right now," Swift said, fighting back tears while
addressing her family, fans and music colleagues.
Hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley gave the awards
ceremony a tongue-in-cheek tenor with an introduction that poked
fun at feuding artists. The two singers also played comedic
renditions of the 1975 pop hit "Why Can't We Be Friends?" by War
and pop singer Robin Thicke's 2013 hit "Blurred Lines."
Swift performed an acoustic version of her song "Red" with
Alison Krauss and other musicians. Eric Church also played his
hit "The Outsiders" while pyrotechnics blazed in the background.
The show also saw performances by trio Lady Antebellum, Tim
McGraw, group Rascal Flatts and Darius Rucker, among others.
Newcomer Kacey Musgraves won new artist of the year.
"This first year has been just indescribable," Musgraves
said. "I can't even begin to put into words how much I
appreciate the love from not only country music but every other
genre."
(Reporting by Vernell Hackett; Writing by Eric Kelsey; Editing
by Eric Beech and Eric Walsh)