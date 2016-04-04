LAS VEGAS, April 3 Chris Stapleton, in his
breakthrough year, took home more hardware at the Academy of
Country Music Awards on Sunday, winning Album of the Year with
"Traveller" and Song of the Year with "Nobody to Blame."
Before success on his own, the bearded, Kentucky-born singer
wrote or co-wrote six number one hits for some of country's
biggest stars. "Traveller" also won a Grammy Award earlier this
year for Best Country Album.
The Country Music awards show held in Las Vegas got off to a
raucous start with co-host Luke Bryan performing "Huntin',
Fishin' And Lovin' Every Day." He was later joined on stage by
Blake Shelton, with whom he had co-hosted the awards since 2013.
This year, Shelton was replaced by Dierks Bentley. When
Bentley came on stage with Bryan, Shelton joined in and said:
"Good luck tonight boys."
He then turned to Bryan and said, "You're a dumbass."
Bentley and Bryan then joked about how everyone in Nashville
wanted to take credit for Stapleton's success.
Stapleton also won the New Male Vocalist of the Year Award
while Kelsea Ballerini won the New Female Vocalist of the Year
award.
Eric Church, in a performance of his song "Record Year,"
paid tribute to musicians who died in the past year including
David Bowie, Stone Temple Pilots vocalist Scott Weiland,
Motorhead bass player Lemmy and Eagles guitarist and vocalist
Glenn Frey.
Thomas Rhett won Single Record of the Year with the song
"Die a Happy Man."
Florida Georgia Line won the Vocal Duo of the Year.
