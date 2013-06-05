LOS ANGELES French electro-dance music duo Daft Punk held onto the top spot for a second week on the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday, staving off new entries from veteran rockers Alice in Chains and John Fogerty.

"Random Access Memories," the highly anticipated fourth studio album from Daft Punk, sold 92,000 copies in its second week of release, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

But sales of the album dropped 73 percent from last week, when it debuted at the top of the weekly Billboard 200 chart with 339,000 copies. Total sales of the album since its May 17 release are 432,000 copies.

Daft Punk's 1970s-inspired retro record held off competition from three new albums in the top 10 this week. Veteran rockers Alice in Chains landed at No. 2 with their latest, "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here," selling 61,000 albums.

Country rocker John Fogerty came in at No. 3 this week with his ninth solo studio album, "Wrote a Song For Everyone," which sold more than 50,000 copies.

The album features collaborations with musicians including Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley and rock band Foo Fighters, singing old and new songs from Fogerty's vast catalog.

British girl group quartet Little Mix, formed in 2011 on the UK's "The X Factor" TV talent show, saw their debut album "DNA" notch No. 4 this week, after selling 49,000 copies.

Little Mix follows in the footsteps of British boy band One Direction, also formed on "The X Factor" in 2010. The band has since conquered the U.S. pop charts with two No. 1 albums and a sold-out world tour.

Overall album sales in the week ending June 2 totaled 4.8 million, down 4 percent from the same week in 2012.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Patricia Reaney and Dan Grebler)