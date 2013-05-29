By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 29 French electronic dance
music duo Daft Punk scored their first No. 1 album on the U.S.
Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday, as their risk to use
retro technology paid off with fans.
"Random Access Memories," the highly anticipated fourth
studio album from Daft Punk, sold 339,000 copies in its first
week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan. That was the
group's best sales week to date.
Digital downloads of the album were approximately 65 percent
of overall sales, with 221,000 copies downloaded.
Daft Punk, formed by childhood friends Thomas Bangalter, 38,
and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, 39, were at the forefront of
electronic dance music in the 1990s, fusing synthesizers and
computers to create music on hits such as "Around the World."
Daft Punk became popular figures in the dance music field, known
for wearing shiny helmets on stage and being elusive and
unpredictable.
For the release of their latest album, they stayed away from
big stages and instead launched it at a small music festival in
the small Australian town of Wee Waa on May 17, which they
themselves did not attend.
After the 2005 album "Human After All," Bangalter and de
Homem-Christo said they took time out to explore "uncharted
territories" in their field, waiting eight years before
releasing "Random Access Memories."
"It's always been a quest (with the) making of each record,
somehow reinventing ourselves a little bit, and this time we
feel like it's the same musical influence somehow that we maybe
had 15 years ago on our first record," Bangalter told Reuters
ahead of the album's release.
"Random Access Memories" is not just an homage to the dance
floor music of the late 1970s but an attempt to capture the
actual time period itself, the duo said.
"If you listen to Pink Floyd records or the majority of the
albums in the late 1970s, they were really experimenting with
art, elegance, radicality and integrity," Bangalter said. "That
was inspiring for this record, to try to do something that has
certain elegance and certain experimentation to it."
The new album features numerous collaborators, including
singer Julian Casablancas of the Strokes, veteran Italian music
producer Giorgio Moroder and R&B singer Pharrell Williams, who
lent his vocals to the raunchy dance floor track "Get Lucky."
ANALOG IN A DIGITAL WORLD
After inspiring a new wave of electronic dance music DJs in
the past decade that has included David Guetta, "Random Access
Memories" sees Daft Punk strip away all digital components,
recording solely with live instruments onto analog tape in a
studio setting.
"Digital technologies are more efficient at working on other
aspects of music, like dynamic and energetic qualities,"
Bangalter said.
"In the same way that sometimes a film camera seems to grab
a moment in raw emotion than with a digital camera, that's what
analog tape usually is ... it tends to - and we don't know why -
grab a magic moment that is emotional."
The risk of going analog appears to have paid off, as the
duo topped the Billboard chart with the second-highest debut
album of the year, behind only Justin Timberlake's "The 20/20
Experience," which opened in March with 968,000 copies.
"Get Lucky," which first premiered as a music video
broadcast at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in
Southern California in April, has been streamed more than 33
million times globally on Spotify since its April 18 release.
Daft Punk led four new albums debuting in the top 10 of the
Billboard chart this week. Darius Rucker, frontman of rock group
Hootie & the Blowfish, entered the chart at No. 2 this week with
his country solo effort, "True Believers," selling 83,000
copies.
Rock band The National landed at No. 3 with "Trouble Will
Find Me," while rapper French Montana rounded out the debuts in
the top 10 this week with his first album, "Excuse My French,"
at No. 4.
Rockers 30 Seconds to Mars landed at No. 6 the album "Love
Lust Faith + Dreams," while last week's chart-toppers, Vampire
Weekend, fell to No. 7 this week as sales of "Modern Vampires of
the City" dropped by 64 percent.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Bill Trott)