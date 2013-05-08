LONDON May 8 David Bowie's latest music video
featuring him as a Christ-like figure surrounded by women in
skimpy outfits and priests in a bar was slapped with an
adult-only rating by video sharing website YouTube on Wednesday.
The video for the single "The Next Day" was temporarily
pulled from YouTube with a screen shot saying it had been
removed because its content violated YouTube's terms of service,
according to the British singer's publicist.
The video also stars Oscar-winning French actress Marion
Cotillard as a woman with stigmata with blood spurting from her
wounds as well as Gary Oldman as a priest condemning Bowie.
A spokeswoman from Google Inc. -owned YouTube said
the video was removed but then returned to the website with a
restriction for viewers aged 18 and above.
"With the massive volume of videos on our site, sometimes we
make the wrong call. When it's brought to our attention that a
video has been removed mistakenly, we act quickly to reinstate
it," the spokeswoman said.
Written, conceived and starring Bowie, "The Next Day" video
was directed by filmmaker Floria Sigismondi.
Bowie surprised fans and the music industry in January with
the unexpected release of the single "Where Are We Now?" on his
66th birthday and the announcement that an album of new
recordings would be issued in March.
His new album, also called "The Next Day", put him back on
top of the British album charts for the first time in 20 years.
Bowie had shunned the limelight since suffering a heart
attack on tour in 2004 and last performed on stage since 2006.
Produced by his long-time collaborator Tony Visconti, "The
Next Day" is Bowie's first new work since "Reality" a decade
ago, and his first chart-topping success since 1993's "Black Tie
White Noise".