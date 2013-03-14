By Corrie MacLaggan
AUSTIN, Texas, March 13
AUSTIN, Texas, March 13 Depeche Mode has come a
long way since its 1980s debut as part of Britain's New Wave
scene, and as it prepares to tour behind its 13th album, no one
appears more surprised at the group's longevity than the band
members themselves.
The British synthpop pioneers - singer Dave Gahan,
guitarist-keyboardist Martin Gore and keyboardist Andy Fletcher
- are marking their fourth decade in the music industry with the
release of "Delta Machine" on March 26.
"We've always been pessimists at heart, so we never think
further ahead than whatever's coming next," Gore, 51, told
Reuters at the South by Southwest Music Conference this week.
The band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide
since its 1981 debut album "Speak & Spell," thanks to hits along
the way like 1984's "People are People" and 1989's "Personal
Jesus."
Depeche Mode's textured sound and moody lyrics made it one
of the biggest bands to emerge from the British New Wave in the
early 1980s, alongside groups such as The Boomtown Rats.
The title "Delta Machine" reflects the musicians'
contradictory sounds - they're influenced by the Delta blues,
but they also use technology like computers and synthesizers.
"We feel like our music is a blend of organic and
inorganic," Gore said.
NEW TOUR, NEW APPROACH
The band's appearance at the SXSW conference is unusual, as
was its performance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" this
week. Depeche Mode has typically gone straight from rehearsal to
tour without leaving time to properly promote a new album, Gore
said.
"You'd think that we would have done that at some point in
this career, but we haven't," he said, referring to promoting
albums prior to release.
Depeche Mode will embark on its 17th tour in Tel Aviv on May
7, with the North American leg scheduled to begin in Detroit on
Aug. 22.
Gore, having spent a significant part of the last three
decades on the road and given up drinking seven years ago, said
touring these days is different.
"The last tour I really enjoyed because it was the first one
that I'd really been lucid enough to take in everything and
enjoy the concerts and then enjoy the cities the next day," he
said. "So I'm really looking forward to this one."
Life has also improved for Gahan, 50, a former heroin addict
who attempted suicide in 1995, almost died after an overdose in
1996 and got sober about two years later.
"My life has just progressively got better," Gahan told an
audience at conference. "I feel like I participate in it in a
very different way."
Asked how he manages to remain so active on stage, Gahan
replied that when he gets up in front of people who have bought
tickets, he does his best to entertain them.
There's nothing worse, he said, than performers on stage
staring at their shoes while wearing "camping clothes."
"This is rock and roll," Gahan said.
