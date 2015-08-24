NEW YORK Aug 24 Scotland's Calvin Harris on
Monday topped a Forbes list of the world's highest paid DJs,
earning an estimated $66 million in an annual payday that
surpassed "Hunger Games" actress Jennifer Lawrence and reflected
the explosion of electronic dance music (EDM).
Harris, 31, a record producer who has worked with the likes
of Rihanna and Ne-Yo, saw his 2014 album "Motion" debut at the
top of the U.S. dance charts. He is also the face of Giorgio
Armani's underwear, eye wear and watch lines, and is currently
dating pop star Taylor Swift.
Harris's estimated haul of $66 million from his music work
and endorsements earned him more money than Oscar-winning
actress Lawrence, who last week topped Forbes' list of the
world's highest paid actresses with $52 million.
"The rise of dance music has been astronomical... I happened
to be in the right place at the right time," Harris told Forbes.
Harris was followed by French DJ David Guetta ($37 million),
who plays in Las Vegas and Ibiza and was one of the headliners
at this year's Coachella Festival in southern California.
Dutch DJ Tiesto came in third with $36 million, while
Americans Skrillex and Steve Aoki rounded out the Top 5, tying
with $24 million apiece.
Forbes estimated earnings from music, endorsements and other
fields for the 12 months ending June 1, 2015 to compile the
list.
EDM has been one of the fastest-growing genres in music
around the world and was crowned at the 2012 Grammy Awards when
EDM was given its own stage at the annual music industry
ceremony.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Alan Crosby)