LONDON Nov 17 You can't get much more New
Orleans than Dr John and Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong -- so when
the former plays the latter, it's enough to get Big Easy fans
sitting up.
Especially if, as voodoo jazz and blues king Dr John says,
it was all Armstrong's idea, more than 40 years after he died.
"He came to me in a dream. He said do my music, but do it
your way," Dr John, a.k.a. Malcolm John "Mac" Rebennack or "The
Nite Tripper", told Reuters in an interview at the weekend.
The musician was in London for a concert of Armstrong music
at the Barbican Centre, part of the EFG London Jazz Festival
that runs until next Sunday.
It was a funky affair, earning a standing ovation from the
audience, with Dr John's trademark honky tonk piano and grizzled
vocals chaperoned by a thumping brass section led by music
director and trombonist Sarah Morrow.
Nearly all the music came from Dr John's "Ske-Dat-De-Dat ...
Spirit Of Satch" album, an eclectic interpretation of songs
played by Armstrong rather than a tribute.
"What A Wonderful World" eschews Armstrong's heartfelt paean
for some typical Dr John boogie.
Listening to "Mac The Knife" on the CD, you can't help
wondering what Armstrong (and composer Kurt Weill and lyricist
Bertholt Brecht, for that matter) would have made of a sudden
burst of hip-hop.
Armstrong would probably have been easy going about it.
"I met him two or three times," Dr John said. "He was a very
funny guy. He always had a good sense of humour."
At the concert, the rap was replaced by some suitably
Satchmo-esque trumpet from Britain's Byron Wallen.
The band hit its stride about half way through the concert
with a powerfully bluesy rendition of the spiritual "Motherless
Child" and rounded it off towards the end with a voodoo rock
version of the New Orleans anthem "When The Saints Go Marching
In", a world away from its traditional rendition.
It was as Armstrong suggested -- his songs, Dr John's style.
Satchmo is not the first jazz legend to get the Dr John
treatment. He has also put out tribute albums to Washington DC's
Duke Ellington and Savannah, Georgia's Johnny Mercer.
But it is by no means clear either of them asked for it
personally.
