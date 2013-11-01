By Vernell Hackett
| NASHVILLE, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Nov 1 Already atop the duck
hunting industry and cable television, the Robertson family of
juggernaut reality series "Duck Dynasty" now has the music
charts in their crosshairs.
"Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas," which was
released this week, features the bearded, down-home-on-the-bayou
clan singing traditional Christmas carols and duck-themed songs
in the latest addition to their stable of merchandise.
The album, in which the family showcase their work on the
squawking duck calls that have made their Duck Commander company
leaders in the hunting industry, will also be a test of how the
unlikely TV stars can compete head-to-head against Christmas
albums by country music's perennial million-sellers Kelly
Clarkson and Trace Adkins.
But Willie Robertson, Duck Commander's chief executive, is
not counting on music being a full-time gig for the "Duck
Dynasty" crew, who have also parlayed the A&E Network's series
into a merchandise lines sold at big-box retailers like Walmart
and Sears.
"We're not aspiring to be country music stars," Robertson
said in an interview about the album, which was produced by
Nashville hitmaker Buddy Cannon.
"When we first went in the studio with Buddy we didn't know
what was going to happen, but we are very proud of the album,"
Robertson said.
"Duck Dynasty" drew 11.8 million viewers for its season four
debut in August, a record for a cable nonfiction series
according to A&E. The show chronicles the Robertson's rural
Louisiana life of hunting, fishing and domestic squabbles among
men and women.
Critics ascribe its success to fact that the Robertsons are
seen as a regular family and viewers can compare their quirks
and eccentricities to their own family members.
The TV show has also spawned diverse merchandise, from
sporting goods and apparel to the unusual antibacterial bandages
and camouflage reclining furniture. A&E's online store has more
than 300 "Duck Dynasty" products.
'MIDDLE-AMERICA CHRISTMAS'
The family also got a little help on the album from country
stars such as Luke Bryan, George Strait and Alison Krauss, who
lent their voices to some tracks.
The album includes a few novelties from the long-bearded,
camouflage-wearing hunting enthusiasts from West Monroe,
Louisiana, along with traditionals, including "I'll Be Home for
Christmas" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."
"It is definitely from our perspective of a down-home
middle-America Christmas," Robertson said. "There is some funny
stuff and then there is some serious stuff."
Willie even had a hand in writing a few of the songs,
including "Ragin' Cajun Redneck Christmas" with top Nashville
songwriter Dallas Davidson.
Led by Robertson patriarch Phil, his sons and
daughters-in-law, grandchildren, wife Miss Kay and brother Si,
sing and toot their duck calls on songs like "Duck the Halls"
and "Camouflage and Christmas Lights."
Although a strong starting position on the Billboard 200
album chart next week would cement the national appeal of the
family's personas, do not expect them to be quacking about the
album after Nov. 23.
That is the start of duck-hunting season, and the Robertsons
will get away from the cameras, leave the manufacturing company
behind, and go off into the great outdoors to make sure their
duck calls really do work.
(Writing by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa
Shumaker)