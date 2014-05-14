LONDON May 14 Bob Dylan has released a version
of "Full Moon and Empty Arms", a hit for Frank Sinatra in 1945,
and will follow it with a new album later this year.
The song, posted on Dylan's official website, was written by
Buddy Kaye and Ted Mossman and is based on Rachmaninoff's Piano
Concerto No. 2. Artists ranging from Sarah Vaughan to the
Platters have also covered it.
Rolling Stone magazine quoted a spokesperson for Dylan as
saying: "This track is definitely from a forthcoming album due
later on this year."
No title was given for the album but the website's home page
cryptically featured a picture of Dylan and the words "Shadows
in the Night".
Dylan's last album "Tempest", his 35th, was a commercial and
critical success when it was released in 2012.
The 72-year-old has just completed a string of dates in
Japan and Hawaii as part of his Never Ending Tour and will start
a European leg in Cork, Ireland, on June 16.
(Reporting by Angus MacSwan, Editing by Andrew Heavens)